Miley Cyrus In Swimsuit Has Everyone Seeing Red

What hasn’t Miley Cyrus done in her career as one of the industry’s most famous entertainers? As a singer-songwriter, actress, and producer, she has made waves wherever she goes, a self-proclaimed hellraiser that continues to push the envelope in anything she decides to pursue.

Born in the south to country royalty, she is the daughter of American powerhouse country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and the sibling to Trace Cyrus too. Also, no one could ever forget that her godmother is the one and only Dolly Parton, and outside of music, her grandfather Ron Cyrus was an American politician.

With so much star power behind her, it was only a matter of time before Miley took front stage and center for herself! These days, she is calling the shots and as a mature woman at the age of 29, she shows no signs of slowing down and by most accounts, is only getting started!

Her social media following is massive, and it is there that she posts regular photos of what she is up to on stage and off. Never one to shy away from controversy, there are many risque shots and videos that make people love her even more. One photo that had hearts racing was of Miley in a fire engine red bikini living it up in the pool. Showing off her taut body, she captioned the photo with #HotGirlSummer. Talk about winning and life goals!