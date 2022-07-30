Miley Cyrus In Swimsuit Has Everyone Seeing Red

Miley Cyrus brings the heat and an attitude to match in a sexy bikini
What hasn’t Miley Cyrus done in her career as one of the industry’s most famous entertainers? As a singer-songwriter, actress, and producer, she has made waves wherever she goes, a self-proclaimed hellraiser that continues to push the envelope in anything she decides to pursue.
Born in the south to country royalty, she is the daughter of American powerhouse country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and the sibling to Trace Cyrus too. Also, no one could ever forget that her godmother is the one and only Dolly Parton, and outside of music, her grandfather Ron Cyrus was an American politician.
With so much star power behind her, it was only a matter of time before Miley took front stage and center for herself! These days, she is calling the shots and as a mature woman at the age of 29, she shows no signs of slowing down and by most accounts, is only getting started!
Her social media following is massive, and it is there that she posts regular photos of what she is up to on stage and off. Never one to shy away from controversy, there are many risque shots and videos that make people love her even more. One photo that had hearts racing was of Miley in a fire engine red bikini living it up in the pool. Showing off her taut body, she captioned the photo with #HotGirlSummer. Talk about winning and life goals!
Miley Was A Cheerleader
Before she became famous for screaming onstage, she was known as a cheerleader and was part of the squad that regularly performed in front of crowds. This would set her up well for her career as a pop icon when on tour.
Miley Is A Walking Pharmacy
Who needs to run to the doctor when you have everything you need in your carry-on bag? The rumor goes that Miley carries a first-aid kit with her everywhere she goes in order to stay healthy. Call it a quirk, but she does it!
Miley Adores Pilates
The exercise trend has caught on with many, and Miley is one of them. They definitely give her the results she craves, so there is no reason why she should give them up and prepare something else. At the end of the day, they are just one exercise in her wheelhouse, and when she needs something to motivate her, she can always go back and incorporate new routines in the future!