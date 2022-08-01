Stephen Colbert Likens Amanda Seyfried To 'A Witch Who Has Chickens'

Amanda Seyfried is an American actress born and raised in Allentown, Pennsylvania. At 15, she transitioned from modeling to acting, playing the recurring character of Lucy Montgomery on the CBS serial soap opera As the World Turns (1999–2001). In 2004, Amanda rose to fame following her debut in a feature film for the teen comedy Mean Girls. She has since starred in multiple series and movies since then. 

Amanda portrayed the character of Elizabeth Holmes in the miniseries The Dropout and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress.

On July 27, 2022, the exceptional actress was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. During her appearance, she spoke with the host, Stephen Colbert, about her animal farm and missing tortoise.

Get more details about her interview below.

Amanda Displays Elegance In A Chic All-Black Outfit 

The Mamma Mia actress graced her appearance on Stephen's show in grand style, rocking an all-black ensemble.

She was dressed in an elegant black shirtdress with white piping and classic black heels. In addition, the 36-year-old actress selected a pair of strappy, suede Maltaise pumps by Christian Louboutin with a crisscrossed vamp and a pointy toe.

Amanda has developed a glitzy high-fashion reputation over the years on the red carpet and on talk shows. Her most recent appearance showed she still understood how to step out in style.

Amanda Makes A Funny Remark

Amanda got loud applause from the audience as she made her way to her seat. She appeared quite surprised by the attention she got from the audience that when she sat down, she asked Stephen, "What do you pay them?" 

When Stephen asked, "What?" she simply said nothing. Amanda must have had many of her fans in the crowd to have gotten so much attention. 

A Witch Who Has Chickens

Besides being an actress, Amanda also owns an animal farm. The actress' picture was featured on the show. The photo captured the Dropout star standing in front of a farmhouse with different animals striking poses around her. 

According to the actress, she made all the animals pose for the photograph except for the photoshopped chickens. Stephen described the photo as one from a horror movie. He noted, "I have to say, this looks like a press photo for an A24 horror movie about a witch who has chickens." 

Amanda Talks About Her Missing Tortoise 

During the show, Amanda also spoke about her tortoise that got missing. Stephen then jokingly said, "If you have seen a tortoise in the state of New York, contact Amanda Seyfried."

Amanda mentioned the tortoise's name, Franklin. When asked if Franklin responds to her name, Amanda affirmed that he does and demonstrated how she calls her tortoise. 

"I actually am not kidding, he does. And I'm always walking around now, like this, saying, 'Frankie, come here, Frank."

Amanda's latest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was fun and lively. It had everything: fashion, elegance, comedy, and animal love. The audience and viewers surely had a good time with her.  

