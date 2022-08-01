Stephen Colbert Likens Amanda Seyfried To 'A Witch Who Has Chickens'

Amanda Seyfried is an American actress born and raised in Allentown, Pennsylvania. At 15, she transitioned from modeling to acting, playing the recurring character of Lucy Montgomery on the CBS serial soap opera As the World Turns (1999–2001). In 2004, Amanda rose to fame following her debut in a feature film for the teen comedy Mean Girls. She has since starred in multiple series and movies since then.

Amanda portrayed the character of Elizabeth Holmes in the miniseries The Dropout and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress.

On July 27, 2022, the exceptional actress was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. During her appearance, she spoke with the host, Stephen Colbert, about her animal farm and missing tortoise.

Get more details about her interview below.