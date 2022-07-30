Emily Ratajkowski In Swimsuit Frolics At The Beach

Emily Ratajkowski is best described as a 31-year-old multi-hyphenate celebrity that has gained a reputation and considerable credits to her resume as both a model and an actress. With nearly 30 million fans that follow her every move on Instagram, it is up to debate which medium has made her a more prominent name – acting or modeling.

Either way, she is now well-known in both lanes and after starting out as a teenager, she can now add writer to her resume as well. First gaining significant traction in the Robin Thicke hit single Blurred Lines, where she bared nearly all, the video is credited with launching her into the stratosphere of young women in the industry. After that guest starring role, she landed many others that capitalized on her looks and growing star power.

Now considered one of the world's elite models, she can regularly be seen on runways on both sides of the Atlantic, with her willowy frame and cheekbones some of the most coveted by young women. Always keen to stay connected to her fans, she regularly posts on her social media posts, and on one recent one, she can be seen with atypical blonde hair and killing it in a skimpy black bikini.

Relaxing on the beach and seemingly without a care in the world, the photo is definitely one that many would be jealous of and shows that when she has some downtime, Emily knows how to stay in the zone. And even though she has been in the public eye for quite a long time, there are still some exciting things to know about her!