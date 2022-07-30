Penelope Cruz Stuns In Thigh-Baring White Dress

Penelope Cruz is a Spanish bombshell that has caused hearts to flutter for over three decades now as one of Spain’s biggest artistic exports. The Oscar winner has been a fixture on the scene on both sides of the Atlantic since the early 2000s, and she has only continued to make a global impact with her charm, grace, and undeniable beauty.

Although she is a fairly private person, Penelope Cruz, when the time comes to promote her projects, Penelope can always be seen at events, which is when her charm is even more evident. She was on a worldwide campaign for her screen work in the past year, and the big celebration was capped off with yet another Oscar nomination.

To keep up with her fans around the world, Penelope uses her social media networks to give them a sort of backstage pass to her many projects and a few glimpses into her personal life as an international star.

Her fashion-forward look also makes her stand apart, and she is often regarded as a muse to many in the industry. In one photo on her Instagram feed – where she has more than 6.2 million followers, Cruz pulled out all the stops in a gorgeous white dress that accentuating her legs up to her toned thighs, killing the look from head to toe. Without question, she is sitting pretty and reigning supreme! But wait, there’s more!