Salma Hayek has been posting jaw-dropping bikini snaps, flaunting her enviable figure to 17 million Instagram followers. The Mexican-American actress is always posting bikini-clad snaps on Instagram, so here is a look back at one of our favorites where she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.