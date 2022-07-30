Elizabeth Hurley has an amazing fashion sense which she often displays on social media. The British actress always sets hearts racing whenever she posts sultry snaps looking stunning in gorgeous outfits. She looked stunning in a floral dress for a recent picnic.
Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Floral Dress For Picnic
Perfect Dress For A Summer Picnic
The summer lover uploaded some sizzling snaps on Instagram looking magnificent as always in a dress from her fashion line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She picked the perfect dress for her recent summer picnic, a transparent floral dress.
The parrot dress featured a V-neck and thigh-high slit, giving a view of the actress's long legs. She completed her picnic look with a straw bag and posed in the meadows while enjoying the sunny atmosphere. Fans were quick to comment on the slew of pictures. "Looking extremely gorgeous in that lovely dress," a fan wrote, and another commented, "So pretty!".
Birthday In A Hot Number
Elizabeth shared some sizzling snaps in a gorgeous Versace mini-dress as she celebrated her 57th birthday. The mother-of-one modeled a sparkly pink and silver dress that featured a lowered neckline, revealing her smoldering cleavage. The dress also had cut-out details covered with transparent nets and featured a series of gold details that accentuated the cutouts.
The 57-year-old looked nothing short of 20 as she posed alongside her son, Damian, who rocked a silky black suit. The actress looked surreal in the dress, with her hair packed in a loose ponytail in the first slide and her wavy hair down in the second snap with her son.
Dazzling Appearance At Goodwood Festival
Hello Magazine reports that the model looked dazzling in a flirty floral dress on the second day at Goodwood Festival in West Sussex. Elizabeth displayed her drop-dead figure in a colorful silk dress with a plunging neckline and front split. The dress hugged her figure perfectly, showcasing the model's jaw-dropping physique.
The A-list fashionista is accessorized with a pair of gold strappy heels, a silver bag, oversized glasses, and two beautiful magenta headpieces. The mother-of-one was joined by her close friend, Henry Birtles, who wore a suave royal blue suit paired with a periwinkle tie and shades.
Flaunting Her Striking Bikini Body
The swimwear model, who was romantically involved with Hugh Grant, posted some sun-kissed outdoor bikini snaps flaunting her striking bikini body with her 2.4 million followers. The actress rocked a white spring bikini and paired it with a sarong with hibiscus details.
Many fans were blown away by her striking figure and commented on it. In an interview with the cut, Elizabeth explained she does not indulge in "regulated exercises" but ensures she is "very active" and works hard to maintain her gorgeous figure.