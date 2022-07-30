Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Floral Dress For Picnic

The summer lover uploaded some sizzling snaps on Instagram looking magnificent as always in a dress from her fashion line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She picked the perfect dress for her recent summer picnic, a transparent floral dress.

The parrot dress featured a V-neck and thigh-high slit, giving a view of the actress's long legs. She completed her picnic look with a straw bag and posed in the meadows while enjoying the sunny atmosphere. Fans were quick to comment on the slew of pictures. "Looking extremely gorgeous in that lovely dress," a fan wrote, and another commented, "So pretty!".