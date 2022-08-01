Vanessa Hudgens And Pup Darla Take Flight To Salt Lake City

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens recently returned to Salt Lake High School East aka “East High” featured in the Disney Channel film series, and she didn’t go alone.
Accompanying the 33-year-old actress on her June 26 trip was her mix breed poodle pup Darla. Hudgen’s sweet little ragamuffin, who she inherited from her ex Austin Butler‘s late mom Lori back in 2014, has gotten used to the jet-setting lifestyle. Since hanging with her celebrity mom, Darla has taken flight from coast-to-coast, venturing from her hometown of LA to New York, Florida, and now Salt Lake City, Utah.