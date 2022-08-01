Vanessa Hudgens And Pup Darla Take Flight To Salt Lake City

Hudgens shared additional footage of her trip to East High. In another IG upload, she captured a video dancing outside of the school. The clip was set to the song Breaking Free from High School Musical.

“Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?” she captioned the post.

Actor Bart Johnson, who played Coach Jack Bolton in the “High School Musical” films, responded in the comments. “I saw this and had a PTSD like I couldn’t find my team captains. LETS GO WILDCATS!!” he wrote.