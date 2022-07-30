Brad Pitt Insider Reveals Info About His Dating Life

Brad Pitt is currently making headlines with his new assassin movie, Bullet Train, which he's been busy promoting ahead of its August 5 release. Aside from excitement over the upcoming film, there has been much speculation around his private life, particularly in the dating department, after news broke early this year that he was seeing singer Lykke Li.

While that story turned out to be false, a source close to the 58-year-old Oscar-winning actor has just revealed to People that he has indeed been active on the dating scene. Read the details below.

'He's Dating'

The insider shared that Pitt spends a lot of time socializing when he's not working.

"He has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," the source revealed. "He's dating but is not in a serious relationship." No word, though, regarding who the lady might be.

Apart from work and potential romance, the star has been spending his time with his children.

Bonding With His Kids

Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie are still locked in legal battles, but he's not letting those stop him from bonding with their kids.

"Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A.," the insider said. "Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them."

He and Jolie share six children: Maddox, who's 20; 18-year-old Pax; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

His Businesses

Also keeping the Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood star busy are his businesses: his production company, Plan B Entertainment, and winery Château Miraval.

The insider said, "He's really enjoying Miraval and always poured the profits back into it." He and Jolie purchased the property in Correns, France in 2008, and they married there in 2014.

"Brad has his movies, he has Miraval and he has these other [passions]. He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He's living his best life under the circumstances," the source added.

'Bullet Train' Press Tour

Currently, the actor is out and about doing press for Bullet Train and having a lot of fun in the process. He's also been showing off his unique sense of style – that skirt he wore to the Berlin screening really grabbed everyone's attention!

"Brad is having a great time promoting Bullet Train," the source said. "It was a great project for him to film after months of COVID lockdown. The shooting schedule was intense and challenging for him. He loved it. He feels great about the movie."

