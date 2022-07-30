Brad Pitt Insider Reveals Info About His Dating Life

Brad Pitt is currently making headlines with his new assassin movie, Bullet Train, which he's been busy promoting ahead of its August 5 release. Aside from excitement over the upcoming film, there has been much speculation around his private life, particularly in the dating department, after news broke early this year that he was seeing singer Lykke Li.

While that story turned out to be false, a source close to the 58-year-old Oscar-winning actor has just revealed to People that he has indeed been active on the dating scene. Read the details below.