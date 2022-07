The Heat have been tied to nearly every big name that's become available as of late. They have multiple tradeable assets like Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and even Bam Adebayo if the right player becomes available.

Some NBA analysts believe that Pat Riley is getting ready to make a huge splash at an All-Star to win another ring before stepping down. And whether that's the case or not, we've been around long enough to know that Riley always gets what he wants.

So, with multiple stars reportedly on the trade block, who should they pursue? Let's break it down.