The word around the NBA was that the Knicks weren't sure of Randle's status as a franchise player. He was arrogant and got into it with the fans and the coaching staff in one of the most infamous incidents of the season.

But even if he's not an All-Star anymore, multiple teams could still use a scoring power forward who can dominate on the offensive glass and score 17+ a night. Also, with the Knicks looking to land a star, he'd have to be included in any trade for salary-matching purposes.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three teams that could make a run for him.