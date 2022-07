Those aspirations could create serious issues between him and the Golden State Warriors. According to the latest reports, he wants to sign a four-year, max contract extension this summer, something the Warriors may not be able or willing to do.

They usually wait until a player is in the final year of his contract before talking about an extension. Also, they're trying to work the books to keep Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins.

Green is willing to explore the market and field the offer he's looking for. But what teams could and should be interested in trading for him? Let's break it down.