Anywhere can serve as a stage for Kendall Jenner! We adored the supermodel's demonstration of how to rock a two-in-one outfit! The model is known for her inventive dressing, and this tropical beauty was no exception.

She is said to be enjoying the time of her life with Devin Booker. The reality actress, 26, posted a carousel of images and a video on Instagram on Monday, July 25, from what looks to be her vacation in Hawaii.