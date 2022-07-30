Winnie Harlow Dishes 3-Mil On First Home In LA

Winnie Harlow
Shutterstock | 2131613

Entertainment
Claudine Baugh

Canadian/Jamaican fashion model Winnie Harlow snagged herself a new LA home in what could be considered an unlikely of neighborhoods for someone of her celebrity. Separating from the hype of the more traditionally fashionable vicinities such as the Hollywood Hills or Beverly Hills, Harlow has chosen to dish out a sizable wad of cash to live in San Fernando Valley's very suburban neighborhood of Tarzana.

The luxurious Los Angeles residence took the 28-year-old supermodel back $3.3 million and from the looks of it, was worth every penny. Built in 2020, the modern farmhouse-style construction, which sits on 0.33 acres of land, has just under 5,000 square feet of living space with brand-new interiors. According to the listing details, Harlow picked up the LA crib a short while after its construction, completing the purchase in December 2021.

The Latest

Miley Cyrus In Swimsuit Has Everyone Seeing Red

Kristin Cavallari Dating History

Emily Ratajkowski In Swimsuit Frolics At The Beach

Maya Vander Opened Up About Decisions To Exit 'Selling Sunset'

Penelope Cruz Stuns In Thigh-Baring White Dress

Outdoor Highlights

Winnie - backyard
Zillow.com | Zillow.com

On the exterior, the home boasts ultra-modern landscapes encompassing a large backyard with palm trees, manicured gardens, covered patios, a barbecue center, a fire-pit, and a saltwater swimming pool with an attached jacuzzi and waterfall features.

At the far rear of the backyard, there is an added flat grassy plot of land that can accommodate optional construction for perhaps a sports court, spa, guesthouse, or conservatory should Harlow choose to add them. In the meantime, it serves as a terrific recreational area for entertaining. There is an attached two-car garage and front walk-in entryway to the home's interior.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Indoor Designs And Highlights

Formal Living Area
Zillow.com | Zillow.com

Stepping inside Harlow's new home, visitors meet expansive white skirted walls, coffered ceilings, and oak floors imported from Europe. The brightly lit living area is outfitted with large glass windows and a fireplace complete with recessed lighting. In the distance is the formal dining area featuring massive French doors allowing outdoor views and ambiance while enjoying meals. 

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

The Ultra Modern Chef's Kitchen 

Chef's Kitchen
Zillow.com | Zillow.com

The chef's kitchen awaits towards the rear of the lower floor. It boasts an open concept design with white cabinetry, Thermador stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, a center island with seating for three, and overhead lighting features.

The kitchen space expands to include a cozy breakfast nook and an exquisitely designed family/entertaining room styled with clerestory windows, a linear stone fireplace, a wet bar complete with a beverage refrigerator, and a walk-in wine closet that's fully temperature-controlled. The space opens to the back courtyard and pool area via a fully retractable sliding glass door to merge the outdoor ambiance inside.

The main floor also has an office, guest room with ensuite bath, and powder room. Additional perks to the home are its high-tech security feature, including security cameras and smart-home technology for the ultimate peace of mind. The entire property also has surround sound technology.

The Upstairs Floor Plan 

Master Suite
Zillow.com | zillow.com

The upper floor opens to the master suite featuring high vaulted ceilings dotted with recessed lighting, complete with European oak wood flooring, a linear fireplace, and double glass doors escaping to a private balcony. The primary ensuite bath has dual vanities atop white cabinetry, a glass-enclosed rain shower, standalone soaking tub with marble floors and backdrop walls. There are separate men's and women's walk-in closets with wall-to-wall built-ins.

All four additional guest bedrooms feature full ensuite baths with high-end fixtures and amenities to offer guests the most comfortable and luxurious stays.

Harlow's Claim To Fame

Front Exterior View
Zillow.com | Zillow.com

Chantelle Whitney Brown-Young, known professionally as Winnie Harlow, is a Canadian fashion model and public spokesperson for the skin condition vitiligo. She gained prominence in 2014 after being discovered by Tyra Banks during her tenor on the U.S. television series America's Next Top Model.

The 28-year-old is now one of the world's top social media influencers, with over 10 million followers on Instagram alone, and a runway/print model who has shot campaigns for Fendi, Nike, Swarovski, Marc Jacobs, and Steve Madden, to name a few. She's also appeared on the cover of Vogue and starred in music videos alongside the likes of Beyonce and Eminem.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.