Winnie Harlow Dishes 3-Mil On First Home In LA

Canadian/Jamaican fashion model Winnie Harlow snagged herself a new LA home in what could be considered an unlikely of neighborhoods for someone of her celebrity. Separating from the hype of the more traditionally fashionable vicinities such as the Hollywood Hills or Beverly Hills, Harlow has chosen to dish out a sizable wad of cash to live in San Fernando Valley's very suburban neighborhood of Tarzana.

The luxurious Los Angeles residence took the 28-year-old supermodel back $3.3 million and from the looks of it, was worth every penny. Built in 2020, the modern farmhouse-style construction, which sits on 0.33 acres of land, has just under 5,000 square feet of living space with brand-new interiors. According to the listing details , Harlow picked up the LA crib a short while after its construction, completing the purchase in December 2021.