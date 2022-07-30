Carmelo Anthony Relists His NYC Apartment For $12.5 Million

It looks like basketball star Carmelo Anthony is also suffering from the slow market.

You certainly know Anthony as he has managed to be an NBA All-Star ten times. He also managed to be an All-NBA Team member six times.

Anthony is currently searching for a new team and someone willing to buy his Chelsea High Line residence.

Not The First Time

Carmelo Anthony's residence
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Anthony listing his residence is not the first time. In 2020, he listed it for the first time, asking for $12.85 million; this was during the pandemic, so it's not a surprise that people weren't excited about buying it.

The property wasn't sold even after the price went down to $12.5 million under a different representation.

Back then, it was taken off the market but looks like Anthony didn't lose hope.

Trying Again

Carmelo Anthony's dinning room
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

After it was taken off the market, the unit was given a significant redesign, probably as an attempt to increase the chances of it getting sold.

The details about the renovations were told by listing agent Aaron Seawood of Triplemint. "The home now benefits from a complete refresh. It has a clearly defined flow and enhancements ranging from an updated color palette in the kitchen and select spaces, polished stone throughout, designer lighting, and white oak floors. There's also a custom slat wood wall in the primary bedroom, giving it a spalike retreat feel," Seawood said.

How It Looks Like

The terrace of Carmelo Anthony's unit
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Anthony's Chelsea High Line residence is considered jaw-dropping; if you knew the details about it, your jaw will drop too.

The unit is divided into two wings; you can reach each one through an elevator; so youhavet two wings and two elevators. More to mention are the five bedrooms inside the uni,t which takes over 4,556-square-foot.

One of its most significant assets will probably be the view, as you can pick from north, east, and south views. Along with that, there are approximately 75 feet of casement windows that allow some refreshing light to spread inside the residence. Did we mention that these casement windows overlook the High Line?

Trust It To Entertain You

The lounge inside Carmelo Anthony's residence
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The residence will probably attract potential buyers because of what it has to offer regarding gaining easy access to many places in the city. Its location and design will also make celebrities eye it if they want a peaceful unit.

"It's a sanctuary that maximizes privacy and entertaining equally," said Seawood.

Seawood agrees with us on how peaceful the unit is as he said, "Outside of the serenity I feel in the great room, my favorite is the moody media room that has been tailored for the ultimate retreat to escape the bustle of the world."

The media room has many luxuries, including wine storage, a cigar humidor, and a bar. Of course, the lucky new owner can transform the space into whatever they would like.

The Rest Of The Unit

The primary suite inside Carmelo Anthony's unit
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

A main part of any unit is the kitchen and Anthony didn't disappoint with his. The kitchen has high-end appliances along with Calacatta gold marble. Some of the appliances are a vented six-burner range, two ovens, a warming drawer, two dishwashers, and a wine cooler. It also has a large marble-covered island where you can find seating space for at least five people.

The primary suite is adorned with a spa bathroom with heated flooring, a steam shower, and a soaking tub. You will also find two closets and a pocket door that hides behind it a second bedroom.

The benefits don't stop with the unit since the building itself has more to offer. Being an owner of a unit inside the building guarantees you access to a fitness room, a massive common courtyard, a bike room, and a private storage room.

When it comes to security, you can rest assured as you will find a doorman on duty 24/7 plus a video security system that covers the entire place.

With such descriptions, we can be sure that it won't be long before Anthony manages to sell this one!

