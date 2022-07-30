Carmelo Anthony Relists His NYC Apartment For $12.5 Million

A main part of any unit is the kitchen and Anthony didn't disappoint with his. The kitchen has high-end appliances along with Calacatta gold marble. Some of the appliances are a vented six-burner range, two ovens, a warming drawer, two dishwashers, and a wine cooler. It also has a large marble-covered island where you can find seating space for at least five people.
The primary suite is adorned with a spa bathroom with heated flooring, a steam shower, and a soaking tub. You will also find two closets and a pocket door that hides behind it a second bedroom.
The benefits don't stop with the unit since the building itself has more to offer. Being an owner of a unit inside the building guarantees you access to a fitness room, a massive common courtyard, a bike room, and a private storage room.
When it comes to security, you can rest assured as you will find a doorman on duty 24/7 plus a video security system that covers the entire place.
With such descriptions, we can be sure that it won't be long before Anthony manages to sell this one!