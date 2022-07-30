Hailee Steinfeld In Bikini Celebrates New Single 'Coast'

There is much to celebrate for this star. Aside from new music, she is also rumored to have more projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
While Hawkeye won't return for a second season, Steinfeld's Kate Bishop will reportedly make more appearances in future MCU projects. The Direct reports that Hailee has hinted about Bishop's bright future ahead. When asked if she would join the Young Avengers, she suggested that "a lot of new opportunities are rising."
"I'm excited to see where a character like Kate goes. She is not to be underestimated in the slightest. We see here how ambitious, how driven she is. The sky's the limit for her, I feel."