Maya Vander Opened Up About Decisions To Exit 'Selling Sunset'

Since the start of Selling Sunset on Netflix in 2019, Maya Vander has been a regular cast member. She successfully garnered attention for her facial expressions and for being one of the less dramatic characters. However, as her life evolved, she made a big decision to exit the show. A day after Selling Sunset received a renewal for its sixth and seventh seasons in June 2022, Maya officially announced her exit from the reality series.

Fans found it hard to come to terms with Maya's decision to exit the show. However, in a recent interview, she opened up about it, detailing how she felt in the aftermath.

Find out what the reality television star said below.