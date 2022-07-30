Maya Vander Opened Up About Decisions To Exit 'Selling Sunset'

Since the start of Selling Sunset on Netflix in 2019, Maya Vander has been a regular cast member. She successfully garnered attention for her facial expressions and for being one of the less dramatic characters. However, as her life evolved, she made a big decision to exit the show. A day after Selling Sunset received a renewal for its sixth and seventh seasons in June 2022, Maya officially announced her exit from the reality series.

Fans found it hard to come to terms with Maya's decision to exit the show. However, in a recent interview, she opened up about it, detailing how she felt in the aftermath.

Find out what the reality television star said below.

Setting Priorities Right 

In an interview with US Weekly, Maya expressed how she felt about quitting Selling Sunset after season 5. 

“I think I’m always going to have regrets [about leaving Selling Sunset],” Maya said on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the LPM Restaurant & Bar in Miami, Florida. 

She continued, “But at the end of the day, I have … priorities, and my priorities are my family and taking care of myself."

Maya Explains Why She Quit

Before Selling Sunset's first season in 2019, the Israeli native, who worked as an Oppenheim Group realtor, announced her departure from the show in June. In the announcement she made via her Instagram story, Maya said it was not easy for her to quit the show. However, she struggled to cope with traveling between cities to film the series. Also, she had to cope with her family life. 

Maya explained, “I’ve been traveling back and forth for the last four years, and my business [The Maya Vander Group] is here. When I started the show, I was pregnant. I didn’t have kids and now I have two. I’ve been told that I’m always invited to big events, so maybe I’ll show up, but I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Maya Made The Right Decision 

Maya also spoke about how dealing with a miscarriage and a still birth was too much for her to handle. Such setbacks also contributed to her decision to quit. 

"I had a very stressful [year], obviously, with my pregnancy loss, so I think it was the right decision,” she said. 

The former Netflix star and her husband, David Miller, have a son, Aiden, 3, and a daughter, Elle, 2. 

In July 2021, she disclosed that she was expecting her third child. However, she delivered a stillborn child in December of that same year. Then, six months after her initial pregnancy loss, she revealed she had a miscarriage at ten weeks.

Any Chance Of A Possible Return? 

There is not so much Maya can say at this time about a potential comeback to reality TV, but she has not entirely ruled it out.

Maya's fans will miss her greatly. However, it is good she chose to prioritize her family over every other thing. Her fans would wait to see if she would ever return to Selling Sunset

