WWE News: Seth Rollins Names His 'Greatest Wrestler Of All Time'

WWE
Sports
Tristin McKinstry

Pinning down who is the greatest of all time can be tricky. This is the case in any sport. The criteria for what everyone looks for in the greatest to ever do it differs from person to person. There honestly may not be a true greatest of all time.

It's especially hard to pin down the greatest pro wrestler of all time. Unlike a sport like basketball or baseball, you can't look at a couple of stats and go about it that way. There isn't a home run or WAR statistic to look at for professional wrestling.

So you have to look at things such as in-ring style, your ability to sell, your ability to cut a promo, etc. The problem is that these things are also highly subjective. This creates even more of a challenge to pin down the true GOAT of wrestling.

However, everyone has their opinion. And recently, Seth Rollins gave his opinion on who the greatest to ever step inside a squared circle is.

His GOAT

Seth Rollins
Rollins recently interviewed with Sport1, where he named his wife, Becky Lynch, as the greatest of all time.

"Right, Becky has developed into one of the biggest stars in the history of our industry with her personality; she is now the greatest wrestler of all time for me," Rollins said, translated from German.

"And you can see that there is more than one way to be "larger than life." If you're already physically fit, it's definitely easier, but there's another way. You don't have to look like Hulk Hogan or John Cena; Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are also 'larger than life', although they feel physically 1.50. In the end, it's not about the physical conditions; it's about what you make of your conditions."

Her Rise

Becky Lynch
Whether Lynch is the greatest of all time, the former RAW Women's Champion certainly has become a larger-than-life personality.

Lynch spent years being mistreated in the eyes of the fans. Many in the WWE Universe didn't believe she got a fair shot. That all changed during the summer of 2018.

Lynch received a SmackDown Women's Championship match against Carmella at SummerSlam 2018. However, Charlotte Flair was inserted into the match and won the title at SummerSlam after pinning Lynch.

After the match, Lynch attacked Flair, turning heel for the first time. And yet, the turn didn't feel right. Lynch's reasoning for turning heel was that the fans didn't support her, and she wasn't receiving opportunities.

The last part was true. The first part was way off. Lynch was one of the most over people on the roster. It felt inauthentic.

Course Correction

Becky Lynch
Due to the overwhelming support of Lynch, the WWE was forced to tweak the storyline. At first, they were portrayed as tweeners. They weren't complete good guys, but they also weren't dastardly heels.

However, once Lynch won the SmackDown Women's Championship at Hell In A Cell, she turned babyface again. She began calling herself "The Man," defying the gendered nature of the moniker and becoming one of the biggest stars in the industry.

A Legend

Becky Lynch
Whether Lynch is the greatest that's up for debate; however, it is safe to say Lynch is a legend in the industry. Or, at least, if she isn't now, she will be by the time her career is over.

Lynch took the opportunity she had earned and turned it into something the wrestling world hadn't seen in a long time. She was undeniably the talk of the wrestling world for a long time. It hasn't been perfect, but it didn't need to be. Lynch is still a top star, and there's a lot of time left for her to stamp her mark in wrestling history.

