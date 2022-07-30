Selena Gomez Jumps On 'He's A 10 But' TikTok Trend With BFF Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez and her bestie Francia Raisa gave us a glimpse into their easy friendship when they hopped on the TikTok trend, "He's a 10 but," in a video posted to Gomez's account.

In the viral game, participants rate an imaginary partner who might be a perfect fit – except they have weird habits or characteristics that could potentially be a turn-off. The 30-year-old Rare Beauty founder and her Grown-ish actress friend, 34, took turns coming up with scenarios and then judging if the make-believe man was a go or a no.

