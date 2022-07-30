Selena Gomez Jumps On 'He's A 10 But' TikTok Trend With BFF Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez and her bestie Francia Raisa gave us a glimpse into their easy friendship when they hopped on the TikTok trend, "He's a 10 but," in a video posted to Gomez's account.

In the viral game, participants rate an imaginary partner who might be a perfect fit – except they have weird habits or characteristics that could potentially be a turn-off. The 30-year-old Rare Beauty founder and her Grown-ish actress friend, 34, took turns coming up with scenarios and then judging if the make-believe man was a go or a no.

Watch the vid below.

The video began with Raisa saying, "He's a 10, but his breath stinks." That didn't seem too worrying for Gomez, who just replied, "And I can't fix that?"

Next, Gomez said, "He's a 10 but he only likes to role-play Star Wars." And after Raisa made a tentative reaction, she followed it up with, "I know right? Like, is that weird? I don't know if that's weird. It could be weird."

However, what Raisa found weirder was the fact that she'd never seen Star Wars.

'Doesn't Like Dogs'

Raisa's next scenario was, "He's a 10 but doesn't like dogs," to which Gomez made a swift "No, I'm out" response. Then, Raisa said, "He's a 10, but he likes his toes sucked," and Gomez looked like she was about to gag before shaking her head.

The next one was something they both agreed on without hesitation. Gomez said, "He's a 10, but he hates everything that you've ever been in," Raisa replied, "Bye, boy."

"Sorry, I need the love," Gomez added.

'Hates Your Best Friend'

For the following scenario, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer said, "He's a ten but he says you can never have a glass of wine again." That struck a nerve with her bestie, who responded, "Okay, now you're just challenging my emotions."

Lastly, Gomez said, "He's a 10, but he hates your best friend." Raisa frowned at first, then said, "Oh, I hate her too sometimes," before breaking into laughter.

'Ultimate Gift And Sacrifice'

Gomez and Francia have been best friends since 2007, after meeting at a Disney and ABC Family event. In 2017, the "Rare" artist revealed she had a kidney transplant, and Raisa was her organ donor.

"There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," Gomez said. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much, sis."

