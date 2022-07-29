Memphis Woman Allegedly Killed By Husband During Honeymoon In Fiji

Gordon said the couple was reportedly heard arguing during dinner on July 8. A fight apparently then broke out inside their room, and Dawson fled on a kayak to another island.

Gordon said that it wasn't until the following afternoon that staff discovered Chen Dawson's badly-beaten body. The couple had missed breakfast and lunch, which prompted the staff to check in on them since the resort is small with few guests, and their absence was noticeable to all.

He said she had multiple blunt trauma wounds to her head. It wasn't immediately clear how long she had been dead.

Dawson was found by police about 36 hours later after he got stuck on a remote island inhabited only by Indigenous people who alerted police that Dawson had arrived there by kayak.

Dawson's lawyer, Iqbal Khan, said from what he knows so far, he doesn't see the elements of murder and still hasn't received all information related to the case.