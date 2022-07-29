Hailie Jade Poses In A Bikini On A Balcony

Hailie wowed her Instagram followers with a pair of snaps from her vacation. The model donned a bright yellow bikini while sitting on what appeared to be her hotel balcony. The bikini top had an off-the-shoulder cut that showed off ample cleavage. Her toned arms and glowing skin were equally on display.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms while showing off her luscious curves and toned limbs. She styled her brunette tresses in a half-part featuring a red Orchid. Her rock-hard abs were not to be overlooked as fans were full of compliments about her toned abs. Captioning the photo, she wrote: “Aloha.”