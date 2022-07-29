Hailie Jade takes a vacation when needed and she stays relishing her free time. The 26-year-old is known for her gorgeous body and chic looks. The Instagram influencer checked in with her 2.8 Instagram followers, saying aloha in a stunning bikini. The Instagram influencer shared jaw-dropping pictures of herself in a bikini to her 2.8 million followers while showing off her toned midriff and luscious curves.
Hailie Jade Poses In A Bikini On A Balcony
Gorgeous In Yellow
Hailie wowed her Instagram followers with a pair of snaps from her vacation. The model donned a bright yellow bikini while sitting on what appeared to be her hotel balcony. The bikini top had an off-the-shoulder cut that showed off ample cleavage. Her toned arms and glowing skin were equally on display.
She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms while showing off her luscious curves and toned limbs. She styled her brunette tresses in a half-part featuring a red Orchid. Her rock-hard abs were not to be overlooked as fans were full of compliments about her toned abs. Captioning the photo, she wrote: “Aloha.”
Chasing Waterfalls
Hailie flaunted her toned figure in a black bikini while spending time outdoors. She showed off her toned figure and flat abs in a barely-there bikini. The ensemble featured a triangle bikini top and belted bottoms. She styled her blonde hair in a center part that cascaded down her shoulders. Posing in front of a waterfall, she showed off her gorgeous figure while sitting on top of large rocks.
The second picture showed Hailie getting into the water. In the third snap, the blonde beauty looked alarmed as she saw what she said looked like “baby sharks.” “Sorry TLC but I’ve been chasing waterfalls. The second picture is proof I got in and the third is the reality shot once I saw some type of fish in there that looked like baby sharks,” she wrote in her caption.
Growing Up With A Famous Parent
Hailie launched her podcast Just a Little Shady earlier this month where she talked about growing up as Eminem's daughter. The model spoke with her pal and co-host Brittany Ednie about life as the child of a famous parent, from traveling on his tour bus to attending a regular school.
According to Fanfest, she reminisced on “surreal” childhood memories that at the time “felt so normal and not anything strange or different.” And although she was the daughter of a famous artist, she attended a regular public school.
Childhood Experience
She shared an experience where the rap artist sent her and her sisters to Disney World in a limo so he could record Eminem. When they got there, they found princess dresses waiting for them at one of the parks.
“Even then, like at the time, we were so happy and so excited, but we didn’t like get to appreciate that moment as much as now when we talk about it and think back on it. We’re like, ‘Oh my god, that was just awesome,” she shared.