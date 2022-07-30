Alexandra Daddario Captures The Rays In Swimsuit

Alexandra is horizontal and taking all of the sunlight in!

Alexandra Knows Her Angles!

Alexandra Daddario has been on the scene since she was a teenager, and the 36-year-old seems to finally be getting her due in the industry and being taken seriously as an actress. Now that she has an Emmy nomination under her belt for her work in the hit streaming show The White Lotus, Daddario is not exactly about to rest on her laurels. If anything, now is the time that she has decided to ramp things up considerably! The native New Yorker certainly has paid her dues in Hollywood, and after years of hard work, her fans are celebrating right alongside her. She often posts on her social media networks in order to stay in contact with her fans, and on Instagram, she boasts an impressive number of followers, currently at 22.5 million and counting. Born and raised on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, Daddario first caught the acting bug while at the Professional Children’s School, an academy known for pushing out a number of famous thespians. And she easily could have made a name for herself as a model, as many of her photos show on Instagram, with one photo showing the blue-eyed beauty bubbling in a colorful two-piece swimsuit with a gorgeous blue sky behind her that almost matches her eyes. With a caption that lets her fans know that she is in Hawaii, Alexandra is a great example of one celebrity that keeps things in balance between work and play. There are even more interesting things about the actress that might intrigue some of her fans!

The Big Break For Alexandra Took A While Coming

She started acting in soap operas, most notably on All My Children, but it was an action-adventure movie that got her a true following. The Percy Jackson film series introduced her to a bigger fan base and from there, she went on to star in Baywatch and then with The Rock in San Andreas Fault, showing that she can hold on her own with even the biggest of Hollywood stars.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Alexandra Comes From An Artistic Family

As the oldest of three, Alexandra has been an inspiration for her younger brother and sister, both of whom have followed in her footsteps and entered the entertainment industry as actors. Matthew Daddario and Catharine Daddario are known to some, and as their careers get more high-profile, it will be only a matter of time before all three are household names at the rate they are working. Perhaps fans have seen her younger brother in the show Shadowhunters as the character Alec Lightwood.

Alexandra Goes Everywhere With Her Precious Terrier

Levon is the name of her four-legged friend, a rescue puppy that is a terrier mix that she takes everywhere. During the quarantine, she spent most of her time with him and two close girlfriends. Before that, Alexandra was an advocate for animals and rescuing them, and she is even a bigger one today as they help many people cope with emotional issues.

