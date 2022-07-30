Alexandra Daddario has been on the scene since she was a teenager, and the 36-year-old seems to finally be getting her due in the industry and being taken seriously as an actress. Now that she has an Emmy nomination under her belt for her work in the hit streaming show The White Lotus, Daddario is not exactly about to rest on her laurels. If anything, now is the time that she has decided to ramp things up considerably! The native New Yorker certainly has paid her dues in Hollywood, and after years of hard work, her fans are celebrating right alongside her. She often posts on her social media networks in order to stay in contact with her fans, and on Instagram, she boasts an impressive number of followers, currently at 22.5 million and counting. Born and raised on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, Daddario first caught the acting bug while at the Professional Children’s School, an academy known for pushing out a number of famous thespians. And she easily could have made a name for herself as a model, as many of her photos show on Instagram, with one photo showing the blue-eyed beauty bubbling in a colorful two-piece swimsuit with a gorgeous blue sky behind her that almost matches her eyes. With a caption that lets her fans know that she is in Hawaii, Alexandra is a great example of one celebrity that keeps things in balance between work and play. There are even more interesting things about the actress that might intrigue some of her fans!