Connecticut Woman Killed 3 Kids Before Taking Her Own Life

Autopsies of the deceased are planned at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington.

"Pending an official autopsy, preliminary findings indicate that Ms. Loja strangled her three children before killing herself," Det. Capt. Mark Williams said in a statement.

Danbury police officers were first called to the home for a well-being check by a caller who was "distraught and crying," according to police. They found the Panjon children dead inside and their mother was dead in the home's outside shed. It is unclear who the original caller was who brought the police to the home.