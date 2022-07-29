Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Killer Bikini Bod On A Yacht

Close-up of Larsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen celebrated her 48th birthday with a girls' night at the popular Asian fusion restaurant Bâoli in Miami. However, Larsa, who wants a drama-free celebration, as her recent share indicates, has further described the anguish of her divorce from former NBA player Scottie Pippen. On a Peacock episode of The Real Housewives of Miami, she voiced her complaints to Scottie. More than three years after first disclosing their separation, Larsa, 47, and Scottie, 56, reportedly finalized their divorce in December 2021.

Read on to find out more and see the photo, and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Larsa's Happy Place

Larsa Pippen saying oh yeah that's fire
The real housewife of Miami struck a seductive pose on a yacht while wearing a crocs-print bikini that highlighted her killer curves. Larsa styled her brunette hair in a high-up ponytail and accessorized with dark sunglasses and minimal makeup. The sky served as the perfect backdrop, reflecting off the mirror she was leaning close to.

My happy place

She captioned the shot.

Larsa Celebrates 48 In Style

On the sixth of this month, Pippen turned 48. To celebrate, she posted a charming bikini selfie on Instagram to thank her followers. As this was the ideal chance, Larsa didn't hesitate to flaunt her toned physique, and we couldn't stop fawning over her beauty.

Thx for being on this journey with me! I’m blessed to see another year 🎂

Sofia Celebrates Her Mom

Though she may not get along with all of her "Real Housewives of Miami" co-stars, Larsa Pippen at least has her teenage daughter to keep her company. At the beginning of Miami Swim Week, the reality star, who turned 48 on July 6th, was seen with Sophia. While her basketball legend father, Scottie Pippen, resides in Chicago, the 13-year-old has lived in South Florida with her since her divorce. Being quite the mommy's girl, she took to her account to celebrate her mom with the sweetest of words.

Happy birthday mom thank you for everything you’ve done for me love you❤️

It's Birthday Season For The Pippens

In addition to being a businesswoman, Larsa is a devoted mother to her children, as shown on her page. She makes time to be with them and enjoy herself in the process. Larsa celebrated the birthday of her second son, Justin, a few weeks after her oldest son was chosen in the NBA draft.

Happy birthday my twin! I’m so proud of you for being an overachiever in school and balling on the court. You make me proud every day. Love u so much @justinpippen

