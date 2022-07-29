'Family Time Really Is My Happy Place': Victoria Beckham Gushes As She Shares Cute Family Photos

Family will always come first for Victoria Beckham, irrespective of her career success. The highly successful fashion designer and former Spice Girls star once confessed that her family was the secret to her success. 

It is easy to believe Victoria's statement. From the photos she shares on her Instagram feed with her 30.2 million followers, one can quickly see that she shares a close bond with her family. Whether traveling on vacation with her husband David Beckham or spending time with her kids, Victoria always shows that she prioritizes her family over anything else.

Keep scrolling to see a few of Victoria's cutest family photos. 

Victoria's Happy Place

On July 2, Victoria shared a cute photo of herself and her husband posing for a snapshot with her parents. They seemed to have gone for a special lunch. In the post's caption, Victoria showed how much she values her family by writing:

"Special lunch with my amazing parents!! I love you both so so much!!! Family time really is my happy place x kisses, happy weekend x @jackie.adams_ @davidbeckham," she captioned the photo.

Love Birds On Vacation 

Victoria recently shared a photo of herself and David having fun during a vacation. In the snapshot, the couple rode on a jet ski, with Victoria hugging her husband from behind while they rode off the Italian coast.

The sweet couple fearlessly drove into the ocean in their swimsuits and looked like they were having so much fun. However, Victoria was ready for even more fun as she captioned the post:

"Yes, that's right… @davidbeckham got me on a jet ski. What next?!"

Fans' Favorite Couple

Victoria and David Beckham
Shutterstock | 3309233

Victoria's fans and followers are always excited whenever she creates beautiful moments with her family. Many of them also see Victoria and David as their favorite couple. 

Thus, it wasn't surprising to see her fans coming in their number to express their love for the cute lovers.

"My favorite couple ever!!!" gushed one fan. 

Another fan wrote, "I love this couple… In fact the whole family!!. 

"Wow! You two are amazing couples," another fan added. 

Happy Weekend From Family

Another adorable family photo Victoria shared was of David and their daughter, Harper Seven, during a family vacation. The 11-year-old was clad in a yellow swimsuit, bent behind her dad, and hugged him. On the other hand, David sat at the edge of a boat. The father-daughter duo smiled as they posed for the photo, which Victoria captioned, "Happy Weekend! Kisses from Croatia."

Victoria is a great inspiration to all her fans as she often shares beautiful family photos to express her love for her family. Hopefully, she and her family will experience many more beautiful moments.

