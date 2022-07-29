Cynthia Bailey was featured on an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this week. And during her appearance, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum reacted to a rumor suggesting she attempted to keep her ex-husband Peter Thomas from filming the Bravo series amid their since-ended marriage.
'Peter Thomas Definitely Shot A Lot': 'RHOA' Alum Cynthia Bailey On Rumor Claiming She Tried To Block Ex-Husband From Filming
Cynthia Got Into Trouble With The Girls Because Of Peter
During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Cynthia Bailey was asked about a rumor suggesting she attempted to keep Peter Thomas off The Real Housewives of Atlanta. And while she said the report was "not really" true, she admitted that Thomas caused her to have more issues with the women than she would've had without him.
"I just kinda laughed about it because that’s just not really true. I will say Peter definitely shot a lot but honestly, if I didn’t want him to shoot it’s because he kept getting me in trouble, getting into it with the other women. So if I didn’t want him to shoot it was because, like, ‘Hey. Can you stop? I already have my issues with these ladies and now I have issues… You’re causing other issues,'" she explained.
Cynthia Bailey And Peter Thomas Are In A Good Place Following Their Divorce
After sharing her thoughts on Thomas' role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Bailey offered an update on where they stand post-divorce, saying, "Our relationship is good. We’re good.”
She even said it was "good" and "great" that Thomas reportedly appeared at a She by Sheree show on the currently airing 14th season, which she is not a part of, and confirmed he's still in touch with her daughter, Noelle.
"They stay in touch, but I don’t know when they spoke last. But I’m very good friends with his daughter Porsha. As a matter of fact, I just spoke to her before I came out," Bailey revealed.
Cynthia Is Attending Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Later, while appearing on the WWHL: After Show, Bailey revealed she's invited to Teresa Giudice's upcoming wedding after hitting it off with her while filming Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in 2021.
"We really connected on the girls trip and I love her. I’m so happy for her," she said.
Cynthia Addresses Potential Return To 'RHOA'
When Bailey was then asked if she'd ever go back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she said, "Never say never."
"I don’t know how I will feel in the next two or three years, but I’m so focused on my acting career," she explained.