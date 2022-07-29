'Peter Thomas Definitely Shot A Lot': 'RHOA' Alum Cynthia Bailey On Rumor Claiming She Tried To Block Ex-Husband From Filming

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Cynthia Bailey was asked about a rumor suggesting she attempted to keep Peter Thomas off The Real Housewives of Atlanta. And while she said the report was "not really" true, she admitted that Thomas caused her to have more issues with the women than she would've had without him.

"I just kinda laughed about it because that’s just not really true. I will say Peter definitely shot a lot but honestly, if I didn’t want him to shoot it’s because he kept getting me in trouble, getting into it with the other women. So if I didn’t want him to shoot it was because, like, ‘Hey. Can you stop? I already have my issues with these ladies and now I have issues… You’re causing other issues,'" she explained.