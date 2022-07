Ezekiel Elliott used his leverage so the Dallas Cowboys made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

All things considered, that deal seemed like a no-brainer considering how dominant he had been in the early stages of his career, even for a team that disposed of running backs like used paper towels.

But heading into the 2022 season, one can only wonder whether we'll ever see that tackle-breaking machine he was when he entered the league.