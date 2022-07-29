WWE News: CM Punk Comments On Vince McMahon's Retirement

A year ago, the prospect of WWE owner Vincent Kennedy McMahon retiring was unfathomable. Many wrestling fans worldwide wholeheartedly believed that the only way McMahon would leave WWE in any capacity was health-related issues or his passing away.

Now, the idea of McMahon retiring is the reality we currently live in. McMahon announced his retirement from WWE on July 22. He is said to be completely stepping away and has no involvement in anything related to the promotion. McMahon's retirement comes in the wake of numerous news outlets reporting that McMahon covered up multiple incidences of sexual assault.

The new regime consisting of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, and the new head of creative Triple H seem likely to bring change to the WWE. However, not everyone is buying it.