Both teams are quite banged up ahead of this matchup, especially the Los Angeles Angels.

The home side will be without Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Matt Duffy, David Fletcher, and Michael Lorenzen. For the Rangers, Eli White, Brad Miller, Joe Barlow, and Mitch Garver will be on the sidelines.

When it comes to trends, it's worth noting that the Angels are 2-5 in their last 7 vs. a team with a losing record, 15-39 in their last 54 overall, and 5-13 in their last 18 home games vs. a right-handed starter.

Also, the Over is 4-0 in Rangers' last four games vs. a starter with a WHIP less than 1.15, and 6-1 in Rangers' last 7 during game 1 of a series.