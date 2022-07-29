Carrie Underwood's Approach To Staying Fit

Carrie Underwood mash up
Surge/Getty | Mani

Health & Lifestyle
Fatima Araos

If she wasn’t a Grammy award-winning country music star, Carrie Underwood could very well succeed as a fitness and wellness guru. And in a way, she already became that when she released her workout app, fit52, and book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, in 2020.

The 39-year-old “Before He Cheats” singer developed her app and book as “a year-round, common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time,” according to Eat This, Not That!

Keep scrolling to read her best fitness and diet tips.

The Latest

'A Dream Role For Me': Ana de Armas Talks Playing Marilyn Monroe

Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments - And How They Stay In Shape

NFL Rumors: 3 Teams That Could Shockingly Trade For Ezekiel Elliott

Paris Hilton Is Still Killin' It In A Leopard Bikini

Charles Barkley Says He'd Only Join LIV Golf For An 'Astronomical' Offer

Her Workout Schedule

Underwood may look like she exercises endlessly but, with her hectic schedule, she doesn’t always have the time to hit the gym. She told Women’s Health, “If I can work out seven days a week—which doesn’t happen, but if I can—I’m going to. Because the next week, I might get two days.”

However, each workout session is as intense as you can imagine – her super-sculpted physique is proof! Her leg exercises alone, which her trainer Eve Overland created for her, can leave one out of breath just thinking about them.

Health & Lifestyle

Hailee Steinfeld Clocks 3 Million Views In Bikini

By Rebecca Cukier

Her Exercises

Carrie Underwood posing in a glittery mini dress
Shutterstock | 564025

The American Idol season 4 winner’s leg workout includes tuck jumps, Romanian deadlifts with 30- to 35-pound dumbbells, walking lunges with 20- to 25-pound dumbbells, and elevated sumo squats with a 50-pound dumbbell.

When she’s not doing leg exercises, she’s on the treadmill or out running. “I have to set goals for myself: ‘Every 15 minutes I’m going to hit 1.25 miles, then by the end of an hour I’ll have run 5 miles,’” she said.

Anna Kendrick Stuns In See-Through Corset Dress

Aly Raisman In Bikini Celebrates Self-Love

What She Eats In A Day

Carrie Underwood posing in a red cutout dress
Shutterstock | 2914948

As for what a day of eating looks like for Underwood, she begins her morning with a pre-workout meal consisting of “a tofu or egg-white scramble, Ezekiel toast, berries, and coffee.” Lunch, meanwhile, is a sandwich made up of Tofurky, avocado, red onion, spinach, tomato, and mustard.

For a snack, she’ll have a protein bar or a green smoothie. And dinner is a tofu stir-fry or vegan chicken with a side of roasted veggies.

Vegetarian And 'Wannabe Vegan'

The singer has been a vegetarian for years – ever since she was 13 and saw calves getting neutered on the cattle farm where she grew up. She has also described herself as a “wannabe vegan.”

However, she allows herself the occasional treat, like dark chocolate and wine. “I do have my vice and it’s red wine. It’s good for my heart, right?!” she said.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.