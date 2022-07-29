Carrie Underwood's Approach To Staying Fit

If she wasn’t a Grammy award-winning country music star, Carrie Underwood could very well succeed as a fitness and wellness guru. And in a way, she already became that when she released her workout app, fit52, and book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, in 2020.

The 39-year-old “Before He Cheats” singer developed her app and book as “a year-round, common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time,” according to Eat This, Not That!

