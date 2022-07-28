MLB News: Red Sox Executive Chaim Bloom Comments On Trade Deadline

There may be no team in the MLB with more questions heading into the 2022 trade deadline than the Boston Red Sox. It wasn't long ago that the Red Sox were 45-35, having seemingly turned themselves around after a rough start and corrected course towards a postseason birth.

However, they find themselves under .500 once again following their 7-6 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. Boston has lost 11 of its last 13 games, and 15 of its last 19. What once seemed like a promising turnaround has fizzled out with something less than a whimper.

Prior to that loss to Cleveland, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom spoke with reporters about the impending trade deadline.