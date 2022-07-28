MLB News: Red Sox Executive Chaim Bloom Comments On Trade Deadline

There may be no team in the MLB with more questions heading into the 2022 trade deadline than the Boston Red Sox. It wasn't long ago that the Red Sox were 45-35, having seemingly turned themselves around after a rough start and corrected course towards a postseason birth.

However, they find themselves under .500 once again following their 7-6 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. Boston has lost 11 of its last 13 games, and 15 of its last 19. What once seemed like a promising turnaround has fizzled out with something less than a whimper.

Prior to that loss to Cleveland, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom spoke with reporters about the impending trade deadline.

Not Too Happy

Boston Red Sox
Shutterstock | 188361118

At Fenway Park, there is a scoreboard that displays the standings for the American League East. Right now, the home team sits at the very bottom. However, Bloom doesn't want to make any rash decisions based on their recent poor run of form.

“So look, we would be silly to try to pretend that the scoreboard doesn’t exist,” said Bloom, prior to Wednesday's game. “We’re not too happy with how it looks right now. We have to factor that in. But I think to really dictate the course of an organization over a handful of games usually is not the right course [of action], so we’re going to factor in obviously where we are."

In Between

Boston Red Sox
Shutterstock | 54510

Around this time, teams are divided into two camps. You're either buyers, looking to acquire as much talent as you feasibly can to gear up for a postseason run. Or you're selling, trading away your premier talent with an eye on building towards the future.

Bloom doesn't want to pigeonhole his team into any single category. And he's not a big fan of those labels. He wants to make the best deal for his team given their current predicament.

“I don’t really like the label of buy or sell. In theory, any move you make you’re doing both regardless of where you are,” said Bloom.

Keeping Big Pieces

Boston Red Sox
Shutterstock | 55984

The Red Sox have two prime trade candidates on their roster in Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. Both will be free agents soon, and if they don't fit into Boston's plans, it might be best to ship them out. However, that doesn't seem likely to happen.

“Yeah, I look at what we’re trying to accomplish and just the stature that those guys have, not just for our fans, but also for what it means for what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Bloom. “I know it’s hard at this time of year, but I’m at least trying to at least minimize whatever potential distraction [Bogaerts, Devers trade rumors] can cause. So I’ve just said the truth, that we hadn’t discussed them with anyone and we’re not planning on it.”

Keeping The Belief

Boston Red Sox
Shutterstock | 190603004

Boston is only one game under .500. And given how streaky they've been this season, it isn't out of the realm of possibility to believe the team could once again turn this thing around. Bloom seems to agree.

“Yeah,” said Bloom. “Obviously, we haven’t played well lately. We’ve been banged up and we haven’t been playing well. I do think we have a good team. I think we have a very talented team. It’s not a perfect club. No question. At times, we haven’t played as well as we could. At times, some of the ways that games have played out, especially early in the season, have kind of exposed some of the imperfections on our club. But I’d stack our talent up against just about any team in the league.”

