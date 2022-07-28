Brooke Burke Reveals The Secrets To Her Ageless Strength And Beauty

Brooke Burke is the definition of ageless beauty and strength. The 50-year-old television personality and fitness expert doesn’t look a day older than when she was hosting Wild On! two decades ago. And in addition to her TV career, she’s successfully carved a niche as a health guru, first with her workout DVD series and now with her own fitness app, Brooke Burke Body.

In short, if there’s one person who can teach us a thing or two about looking great and feeling strong at any age, that would be Burke.