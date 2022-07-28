MLB News: Pair Of Cubs Say Emotional Farewell To Wrigley Field

The MLB trade deadline is always hard on players around the league. For players who know they're likely to be traded, a period of uncertainty sets in. Players know a move is inevitable, which means uprooting your entire life to move to a different state in most cases. And yet, you don't know where until a deal is actually struck.
Two players who seem likely to be dealt are Chicago Cubs hitters Willson Contreras and Ian Happ. Both players seemed to recognize the possibilities, which is why Tuesday was an emotional day for the pair.