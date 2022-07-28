MLB News: Pair Of Cubs Say Emotional Farewell To Wrigley Field

Chicago Cubs
Shutterstock | 192249172

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

The MLB trade deadline is always hard on players around the league. For players who know they're likely to be traded, a period of uncertainty sets in. Players know a move is inevitable, which means uprooting your entire life to move to a different state in most cases. And yet, you don't know where until a deal is actually struck.

Two players who seem likely to be dealt are Chicago Cubs hitters Willson Contreras and Ian Happ. Both players seemed to recognize the possibilities, which is why Tuesday was an emotional day for the pair.

The Latest

Republicans Claim Gun Violence Is Worse In Democrat-Run Cities, Is That Really True?

Carmella Flaunts Her Backside And Incredible Figure In Bikini

Kim And Khloe Kardashian Show Support For North At Basketball Game

Texas Rangers At Los Angeles Angels [July 28] - MLB Picks And Predictions

'Things Are Definitely Better': 'RHONJ' Star Margaret Josephs Confirms She's Invited To Teresa Giudice's Wedding

Head Held High

Chicago Cubs
Shutterstock | 69043

A game was played, though sometimes it is tough to remember that fact when human emotion is so intertwined with the happenings of the game. The Cubs took the victory 4-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"If I have to walk away from this team, I'm going to walk away with my head up high," Contreras told reporters following the game. "I know that I did everything I could to make this team better from day one when I got called up in 2016. This is hard. This is the only thing that I know."

Sports

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Girlfriend In Bikini

By chisom

Fine Either Way

Chicago Cubs
Shutterstock | 188921216

While Contreras recognized the likelihood of a trade, he's not entirely opposed to staying either. Whatever comes his way, he'll do his best to help in whichever situation he needs.

"Getting traded to a team that is competing is good," he said. "If the Cubs get a good package for me to make this team better, they're going to do it. And I'll be more than happy to help a different team to make it to the World Series. If [a trade] doesn't happen I'll be more than happy to stay here with my teammates and try to find a way to make everyone better."

Mandy Rose In Bikini Gives 'Working Advice'

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

Beautiful Days

Chicago Cubs
Shutterstock | 946957

Happ mentioned after the game that it was a very emotional day for him and his catcher. And that emotion was heightened when the crowd chimed in.

Both men received standing ovations from the Wrigley faithful. A testament to the appreciation a fan base has for those who don its favorite jersey.

"It was two really beautiful days at Wrigley Field that I tried to appreciate just as much, if not more, than any other time I get to step out there," he said.

"I didn't expect it in my first at-bat. It was just amazing. I tried to enjoy it as much as I could. I love how the fans embrace myself and how much they love me."

What's Next?

Chicago Cubs
Shutterstock | 69043

There is no shortage of suitors for the pair of Cubbies on the trade market. A move for both of them is extremely likely.

One suitor for Happ's services went away when the New York Yankees acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. Despite that, the Cubs still expect to get good value from their trade chips before August 2nd.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.