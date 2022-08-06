Here's How Halle Berry Maintains Her Incredible Physique

Without a doubt, American actress Halle Berry is one of the fittest celebrities out there. One glance at her toned arms and shapely legs can tell she definitely breaks a sweat in the gym.

Whether she's flaunting her incredible abs in her famous Catwoman costume or showing off her muscular body in the 2002 James Bond flick Die Another Day, Halle Berry has always managed to maintain her persona of health and fitness.

Even at 55, the Oscar-winning star has maintained a very healthy physique, making one wonder what exactly her diet and exercise regimen looks like.

Let's take a look!