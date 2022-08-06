Here's How Halle Berry Maintains Her Incredible Physique

Halle Berry smiles
Shutterstock | 2914948

Health & Lifestyle
Sarah Haider

Without a doubt, American actress Halle Berry is one of the fittest celebrities out there. One glance at her toned arms and shapely legs can tell she definitely breaks a sweat in the gym.

Whether she's flaunting her incredible abs in her famous Catwoman costume or showing off her muscular body in the 2002 James Bond flick Die Another Day, Halle Berry has always managed to maintain her persona of health and fitness.

Even at 55, the Oscar-winning star has maintained a very healthy physique, making one wonder what exactly her diet and exercise regimen looks like.

Let's take a look!

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Suggested Trade Sends Donovan Mitchell To Hornets

Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale, And Meghan Trainor Have A BFF Getaway

Couple Arrested In 2010 Murder Of 19-Year-Old Man

Salma Hayek Flaunts Super Toned Body In Swimsuit

Emily Ratajkowski Is Scorching In String Bikini

Mixed Martial Arts

Halle Berry smiles
Shutterstock | 564025

Halle Berry not only performs her routine gym exercises, but she is also trained in mixed martial arts that she had to learn during the filming of her movie, Bruised.

According to Women's Health, she had to learn five different types of martial arts for the movie, including kickboxing, judo, tae kwon do, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and Muay Thai.

That aside, she underwent some intense training for the film, for which she had to lift heavier weights than usual.

Health & Lifestyle

Hailee Steinfeld Clocks 3 Million Views In Bikini

By Rebecca Cukier

Exercise Six Days A Week

Halle Berry poses
Shutterstock | 673594

The X-Men actor workouts six days a week to stay in shape. On the seventh day, she gives her body some time to rest and recover from the wear and tear of the vigorous exercises.

According to Women's Health, her routine exercises include squats, weighted lunges, jumps with weighted balls, stairs climbing with weights, and plyometrics, among others.

On occasions when she is full of energy, she also performs upside-down crunches and sit-ups, which explains why she has such well-toned legs.

Anna Kendrick Stuns In See-Through Corset Dress

Aly Raisman In Bikini Celebrates Self-Love

Performing Yoga

Halle Berry smiles
Shutterstock | 2914948

Aside from machine-assisted and weight-training exercises, the mother-of-two also performs yoga to keep her mind and body healthy.

In an article written for Re-Spin, the actress said that negative energy and stress affect people's health and well-being.

"In fact, when I've allowed this energy to house itself in my body, I've felt it affect everything from my mood to my blood sugar to my digestion," she wrote.

Therefore, she performs yoga at least three times a week to release her stress.

"Something that goes hand-in-hand with yoga for me is stretching, so it's another big part of how I release bad energy. Sometimes I just hang out in downward-facing dog pose for a few minutes to stretch out my legs (my hamstrings tend to be tight from fight training)."

She added that if she needs something relaxing, she sits with her kids in a child's pose.

"It's such a comforting position, but you feel a nice stretch in your hips, along your sides, and in your back and shoulders," she wrote.

Keto Diet

Halle Berry poses for the camera
Shutterstock | 751606

In an interview with Insider, the Perfect Stranger actor revealed that she opted for a keto diet for 30 years to manage her diabetes, which she developed at 22.

"It was a moment I'll never forget. I had to respin the way I lived my life and have carried that with me ever since," she told the publication.

Taking to Instagram in January 2018, the actress detailed in a post that she adopted a ketogenic lifestyle because it not only helped her control her blood sugar levels but also slowed down the aging process.

"The keto lifestyle offers many benefits such as weight loss (moms, that's how we get rid of our baby bellies), appetite control, more energy, and better mental performance. If you're like me, you can reverse type 2 diabetes. You'll experience better physical endurance, better skin, and less acne if that's an issue. And it even helps control migraines!" she wrote in the post.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.