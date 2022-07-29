Monique Samuels Says She Was Portrayed As A 'Kept Wife' On 'RHOP'

While speaking with Jasmine Brand, Monique talked about how viewers were made to believe she was a kept wife. The 38-year-old who is married to Chris Samuels explained she was not just a typical wealthy athlete's wife as shown on the show. "From the beginning of Chris and I's relationship, I've been his manager," She explained, "I was always the one juggling out entire life – monitoring the homes, doing everything."

The mother-of-three stated that even after they got married and had children, she continued doing everything as none of the personal assistants she hired could fill her shoes. She further explained that when she started a career in reality television, the casting director of RHOP advised her to seek help with the children and other things. The RHOP alum explains how her business management hasn't changed and how she felt irritated being referred to as a "kept wife."