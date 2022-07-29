There have been scores of celebrities on reality television often complaining about how their true selves are not shown on shows. Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels falls in this category. She recently pointed out how she was unfairly portrayed on the show as a 'kept wife'.
Monique Samuels Says She Was Portrayed As A 'Kept Wife' On 'RHOP'
Biggest Misconception On The Show
While speaking with Jasmine Brand, Monique talked about how viewers were made to believe she was a kept wife. The 38-year-old who is married to Chris Samuels explained she was not just a typical wealthy athlete's wife as shown on the show. "From the beginning of Chris and I's relationship, I've been his manager," She explained, "I was always the one juggling out entire life – monitoring the homes, doing everything."
The mother-of-three stated that even after they got married and had children, she continued doing everything as none of the personal assistants she hired could fill her shoes. She further explained that when she started a career in reality television, the casting director of RHOP advised her to seek help with the children and other things. The RHOP alum explains how her business management hasn't changed and how she felt irritated being referred to as a "kept wife."
Monique's Finance After Joining 'RHOP'
Monique talked about the popular belief of fans that housewives join reality shows to earn personal income and be independent of their wealthy husbands. The reality star stated that the money they were paid was not worth the work. During a recent appearance on Behind The Velvet Room with David Yontef, she stated that the amount spent on her wardrobe, makeup, and the light bill was more than what she made in the first season.
Yontef informed the RHOP alum that other housewives insist new cast members were paid $60k during their inaugural season which she explained differs according to the franchise. Samuels explained she was paid $42k in a total of 12 episodes in the first season, which was roughly $3,500k per episode.
Reason For 'RHOP' Exit
Monique joined the Real Housewives Of Potomac in season 2 and was immediately disliked by a castmate, Gizelle Bryant which made it hard for other castmates to get close to her. According to Screen Rant, she was later able to form good connections with Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Karen Huger.
During her four seasons on the show, she could not get on the good side of Gizelle or Robyn Dixon. After a physical dispute with Candiace in season 5, the cast and Candiace turned against her. She announced her departure shortly after the reunion of season5.
Updates On Monique After RHOP Exit
After leaving the reality show for two years, Monique has been focusing on her essential oils brand and her Not For Lazy Mom's podcast. She made her comeback in May appearing in Love & Marriage: DC, with her husband. The series focuses on successful couples as they go along with their businesses, personal lives, and friendships. Monique stated that she feels the series "was meant for" her.