Derek Carr And His Wife Heather Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary In Style

Heather worked at a BJ's Brewhouse to earn money while finishing her studies in high school and college. She had no idea that she would eventually meet her future husband in a way she had never anticipated.

Carr, one of her clients, questioned her while working a shift about why she was wearing just one earring. She hastily left to ensure she hadn't misplaced one. Heather immediately understood that she had both of them in position. Carr had merely played pranks on her to entice her to speak with him. The plan ultimately proved to be successful. Carr's line shocked Heather that she went back and spoke with him. And after 10 years, they are still together, raising their four kids.