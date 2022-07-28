After getting married in 2012, Derek Carr and wife Heather have been working hard to maintain their relationship. The three-time Pro Bowler's wife has been Derek's rock for years and frequently supports him on social media. Heather has demonstrated that she is his strongest supporter. The couple recently celebrated their tenth anniversary, and we could see how happy they were by holding themselves in front of a backdrop decorated with balloons. "The Carrs" was written on a clear board as part of the celebration's decor.
Derek Carr And His Wife Heather Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary In Style
Celebrating A Decade Of Love
To celebrate their wedding anniversaries, they each posted on Instagram. Although Heather looked stunning in the photo she posted, which had a beachy feel, we can't help but feel the couple upped the celebration by spending some time at the beach.
Celebrated 10 years of being married to my best friend! You are more than I could’ve ever dreamed or imagined. I love you @derekcarrqb 🤍 #WeStillDoBBQ #10
Heather captioned.
You're the most beautiful person in the world even when you don't know the picture is coming ;) Happy 10th Anniversary my love @heathercarr4
Derek wrote.
Still Getting The Sparks After 10 Years
Heather worked at a BJ's Brewhouse to earn money while finishing her studies in high school and college. She had no idea that she would eventually meet her future husband in a way she had never anticipated.
Carr, one of her clients, questioned her while working a shift about why she was wearing just one earring. She hastily left to ensure she hadn't misplaced one. Heather immediately understood that she had both of them in position. Carr had merely played pranks on her to entice her to speak with him. The plan ultimately proved to be successful. Carr's line shocked Heather that she went back and spoke with him. And after 10 years, they are still together, raising their four kids.
Family Vacation At Tahoe
Following the celebration, the couple appeared to enjoy summer as they decided to include their children in the fun. They traveled to Tahoe, where they are all pictured smiling for the camera while taking a photo for Instagram, looking all sporty. Even their infant daughter Brooklyn brought her A-game with her adorable little sneakers.
The Carrs Enjoy Family Time In Disneyland
A few weeks ago, the four members of the Carr family visited Disney World, and Heather confirmed its "wonderful" nature in her caption. When the Carr family was photographed together in front of Disney World, it seemed like they were having a great time.