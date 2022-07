CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen explained in a new interview that monkeypox is not nearly as transmissible as COVID-19, which is airborne.

"Monkeypox is primarily spread through prolonged, direct, skin-to-skin contact," said Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

"Most cases thus far have been linked to sexual activity though this is not considered a sexually transmitted infection," Wen added, stressing that monkeypox is spread through "intimate contact."