Paris Hilton recently turned 41 and demonstrated why she is regarded as a style icon. The TV star showed many pictures of her lounging in the sun on a private boat before taking it to the beach as she celebrated her birthday in the tropics. Paris displayed her sense of style while wearing a bikini set with a leopard design and matching flats.

