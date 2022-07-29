Jennifer Aniston is one of those Friends that will always be there for us, and over the years, she has not only become an even bigger star than one could have ever dreamed, but she has managed to break free from being a one-hit-wonder. After Friends wrapped up in 2004, all of the stars on the show were fearful of becoming pigeon-holed in one role, but they have all managed to find some varying degrees of success away from such memorable, iconic characters. Aniston, for her part, has made a huge foray into both television shows and movies – she continues to make audiences swoon with performances on The Morning Show and on the big screen in comedic roles. These days, she has her pick of plum roles, but this was not always the case!
Jennifer Aniston Shines In Sheer Black Dress
Jennifer Makes A Splash In Glamorous Dress
Now that she is back on television, she has decided to up her social media presence, and to date, she has more than 40.6 million followers on Instagram, and she keeps them in the loop about what’s going on in her life and behind the scenes.
When she's not posting, her fan accounts make sure to fill in the void. One of them recently posted a throwback photo from a Harper's Bazaar photoshoot. Aniston made quite the entrance in a very elegant black dress, and the sheer dress was typical Aniston fashion all the way. What else does Team Aniston need to know? Lots!
Jennifer Had Four Sitcoms Before ‘Friends’ Came Along
As is typical of most actors, very few are one-hit wonders and Jennifer was no different. After auditioning for several roles over the years, she did manage to get cast in television shows, but they were all canceled, and she ended up back on the pavement looking for more work. No one remembers The Edge or Muddling Through or even Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – the sitcom, but everyone remembers the NBC show that made her a household name. With Friends, she broke through, and the rest is history! Aniston never gave up on herself and relays this message to those trying to break into the business, stating: "I just had this deep feeling in my gut that somehow something was going to happen, and I just had to be patient."
Jennifer Said No To Saturday Night Live!
There are not many people that would refuse a call by Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels to do an unknown television show, but that’s exactly what Jennifer Aniston did way back in the day. Comedian Adam Sandler revealed many years later that she turned down a role on the long-running show to star in Friends. At the time, everyone thought she was crazy, but more than 25 years later, it appears that it was Aniston that has the last laugh!
Jennifer Aniston, Video Vixen!
Blink and you may miss Jenn in the following music videos:'Walls' by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, 2001's I Want To Be In Love by Melissa Etheridge