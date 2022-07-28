MLB News: Braves' Brian Snitker Wins 500th Game

The Atlanta Braves are on the quest to defend their World Series title but are celebrating a different milestone on Wednesday.

Braves manager Brian Snitker took over the team in May 2016 when Fredi Gonzalez was fired. He's been with the organization since 1977 when he played in their minor league system.

On July 26, the 2018 National League Manager of the Year won his 500th career game. Snitker joins Bobby Cox (2,149 wins), Frank Selee (1,004), George Stallings (579), and Bill McKechnie (560) as the only managers to win 500 games in a Braves uniform.

Hall of Fame?

It certainly would be jumping the gun to call Snitker a Hall of Famer at this current juncture. However, it is worth pointing out that of the managers listed above, only Stallings is not enshrined in Cooperstown.

"I’m honored, I’m blessed,” Snitker said of his big accomplishment. “It’s neat. It’s a great group of guys to be a part of. … I’m proud to be here and to have done it all here -- with the Braves. This is my home.”

The Game

The Braves were in Philadelphia to play the Phillies. They rode the performances of two rookies, Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II, to a 6-3 win Tuesday night.

Harris II cracked a solo home run in the third inning. Teammate Austin Riley, potentially in the race for National League MVP, also led the charge offensively.

Strider, meanwhile, held the Phillies scoreless until the sixth inning. That was when Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-best 31st homer of the season. That was his lone blemish on the night, and he wound up striking out six in the victory.

High Praise

The National League East is full of up-and-coming young pitchers with dominating stuff. The Braves may have one of them on their hands in Strider. And everyone is taking notice, even opponents.

"He's got one of those fastballs that's different,” said Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm. “It's not like a normal fastball. People probably watching are thinking, ‘Oh, he's just throwing fastballs -- just hit it.’ It's not that simple. Yeah, it just comes out different."

A Great Achievement

Speaking of Strider, he recalled watching Snitker-led Braves teams before breaking into the big leagues. He considered getting that 500th win for his skipper a special moment.

“I’m young, so I remember coming to Braves games and watching and seeing him in the dugout,” Strider said. “Now I’m here and got to be part of a big win for him, so I’m very grateful that I get to do that.”

