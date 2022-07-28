MLB News: Braves' Brian Snitker Wins 500th Game

The Atlanta Braves are on the quest to defend their World Series title but are celebrating a different milestone on Wednesday.

Braves manager Brian Snitker took over the team in May 2016 when Fredi Gonzalez was fired. He's been with the organization since 1977 when he played in their minor league system.

On July 26, the 2018 National League Manager of the Year won his 500th career game. Snitker joins Bobby Cox (2,149 wins), Frank Selee (1,004), George Stallings (579), and Bill McKechnie (560) as the only managers to win 500 games in a Braves uniform.