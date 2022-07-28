Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter, North, had a lot of cheerleaders ranging from family to friends who cheered her on during a recent basketball game. Kim and her sister Khloe Kardashian turned up to show their support and love as the 9-year-old showed off her balling skills.
Kim And Khloe Kardashian Show Support For North At Basketball Game
The Latest
Kim and Khloe Were Not Alone
The 41-year-old Skims mogul and her sister, Khloe, were joined by their daughters and nieces to show their support for North's weekend game. Kim's youngest daughter, Chicago, was sitting next to her niece, True, who was dressed in a "Bulls" shirt which was likely her father's current NBA team.
According to Us Weekly, They were also joined by Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream, and Scott Disick's daughter, Penelope. The Kardashians family was sure to express their love and pride in the talented 9-year-old at the game.
Sharing Special Moments With North
The mother-of-four often shared special moments spent with her eldest daughter on Instagram. In June, she captioned a tribute to her daughter, North, wishing her a happy birthday. "There's no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you, til." the proud mother wrote on her Instagram page.
This heartwarming birthday message came after the Selfish author hosted a" Camp North" party to celebrate her daughter. North as well as her cousin, Penelope, and Jessica Simpson's daughter, Maxwell, were flown out to the camp and had fun participating in a ropes course, tubing on the lake, and sleeping in intriguingly decorated tents.
Family Bikini Photoshoot With Khloe
People reports that Khloe shared some snaps from her recent visit to the beach with some snaps showing North and Penelope crashing the photoshoot with some amazing sun-kissed snaps. "My Nieces won't let me live and take my content", she added to the caption. Two snaps showed the model posing in a blue bikini before she was later joined by her nieces.
The last snap showed North giving a catchy pose with Khloe behind rocking black sunglasses. The 38-year-old Good American founder ended up having a fun family bikini photoshoot with the kids.
Mother And Daughter Bonding Time
The Kardashians star posted a series of pictures bonding with her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. The picture showed the mother and daughter having a fun time at the beach as they took a dip in the water with True on her mother's back. "Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back, my angel girl," the socialite captured the snaps. Khloe and ex, Tristan Thompson will be expecting another child via surrogate.
The duo broke up in January when Khloe discovered Tristan was having a child with someone else in December after True was conceived via surrogate.