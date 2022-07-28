Kim And Khloe Kardashian Show Support For North At Basketball Game

The 41-year-old Skims mogul and her sister, Khloe, were joined by their daughters and nieces to show their support for North's weekend game. Kim's youngest daughter, Chicago, was sitting next to her niece, True, who was dressed in a "Bulls" shirt which was likely her father's current NBA team.

According to Us Weekly, They were also joined by Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter, Dream, and Scott Disick's daughter, Penelope. The Kardashians family was sure to express their love and pride in the talented 9-year-old at the game.