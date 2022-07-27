MLB News: Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Defends Joey Gallo Decision

The New York Yankees are one of the best teams in baseball. There are very few weaknesses on this team. However, that doesn't mean that everyone is playing up to their full potential.

Much has been made of Joey Gallo's struggles since coming over from the Texas Rangers last year. The outfielder is one of the best power bats in the game when he's on. However, he hasn't really been on while wearing the iconic pinstripes.

In 230 official at-bats, the former first-round pick has struck out 103 times. He is hitting just .161 on the season in 80 games.

You can imagine the surprise that followed when Yankees manager Aaron Boone elected to go with Gallo in a big situation against the New York Mets on Tuesday.