Helen Vogt was found dead in her Eerie, Pennsylvania townhouse in July 1988 and she had been stabbed more than 50 times.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said Erie Police responded to a 911 phone call from a neighbor and said he responded to Helen’s condo after seeing Helen’s 1988 Buick Lebsabre leaving the residence at a high rate of speed.

"The caller immediately ran over to Vogt’s condo to check her. The caller found blood throughout the condo and found the victim in her bedroom brutally beaten and stabbed 51 times. A month later in August of 1988 Helen’s stolen Buick was found in a parking garage in Dayton Ohio," the organization said.

Her townhouse was ransacked, and her valuables, including her diamond ring, were missing from the scene.

Vogt's grandson emerged as a suspect early in the case, but officials say he has finally been charged with the murder of his 76-year-old grandmother.