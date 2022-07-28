Olympian Nastia Liukin Shares A 20-Minute Workout That Anyone Can Follow

Nastia Liukin’s fitness advice is gold. After all, she’s a former gymnast and Olympic medalist who definitely knows what she’s talking about when it comes to athleticism.

It’s even better when she recommends achievable routines that non-sporty people like us can do. The 32-year-old athlete-turned-entrepreneur knows a lot about multitasking, too, as she balances her busy work and personal schedules while still devoting enough time to staying in shape.

On her website, Liukin shares her favorite 20-minute workout that can fit perfectly with anyone’s busy lifestyle. Scroll to see.

'All You Need Is 20 Minutes'

“Between all the speaking engagements and brand collaborations, one thing that always helps me feel refreshed and focused is incorporating a workout into my daily routine!” the gold medalist writes on her website. “We are all so busy but it’s so important to take time every single day for yourself. All you need is 20 minutes to get your heart rate going and your endorphins flowing. To get you started, I’m sharing my favorite 20-minute workout with you.”

Her Exercise Routine

Liukin’s workout includes everything from warm-up to stretching, and she gets detailed about how many minutes or seconds you should do each move.

Her exercises are: jogging on the treadmill for a warm-up and then split jumps, burpees, and push-up plank taps for a full-body workout. Next are plank knee-ups, side plank dips, and crunches for core strength.

For the booty, meanwhile, she does rear foot elevated split squat, single leg hip dips, and glute and hammy hip lifts.

Finishing Off

Next, she does some incline push-ups and body weight squats before finishing everything off with stretch exercises – any type will do but her favorites are pigeon stretch and butterfly.

That may look a lot but it only takes 20 minutes!

Her Other Go-To Exercises

In an interview with Coveteur, Liukin talked about how her workout routine has changed since she was competing. She said, “While I was training, I would work out seven hours a day, six days a week. Then I retired, and it just stopped.”

Nowadays, her fitness schedule is a bit more relaxed. “I try to exercise three to five times a week,” she said. “I never like to do the same routine two days in a row, and I like to alternate between boxing, yoga and pilates—especially boxing because it’s toning and cardio at the same time. When I’m on the road, I still make sure to get the blood pumping every day—even if it’s just a few squats and push-ups in my hotel room.”

