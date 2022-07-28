Olympian Nastia Liukin Shares A 20-Minute Workout That Anyone Can Follow

Nastia Liukin’s fitness advice is gold. After all, she’s a former gymnast and Olympic medalist who definitely knows what she’s talking about when it comes to athleticism.

It’s even better when she recommends achievable routines that non-sporty people like us can do. The 32-year-old athlete-turned-entrepreneur knows a lot about multitasking, too, as she balances her busy work and personal schedules while still devoting enough time to staying in shape.

On her website, Liukin shares her favorite 20-minute workout that can fit perfectly with anyone’s busy lifestyle. Scroll to see.