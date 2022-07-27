Chanel West Coast has been showing off her baby bump on Instagram to her 3.6 million followers. The singer and television personality flaunted her baby bump in a recent snap looking breathtaking in a figure-hugging knit dress.
Chanel West Coast Stuns In Figure-Hugging Knit Dress
Flaunting Baby Bump In Figure-Hugging Dress
The Ridiculousness host flaunted her curvy bump posing alongside her model fiancé, Dom Fenison, as they enjoyed a tropical sunset. The singer was stunned in a figure-hugging long-sleeved knit dress. The cream dress clung to her figure, putting her baby bump and curves on full display.
She paired her outfit with a gold bag, wristwatch, a pearl necklace, and white platform sandals and braided her long locks in two. The I Want You singer who recently threw a gender reveal party, posed beside her fiancé who rocked an all-white look. The couple posed with their arms around each other in a side cuddle with affectionate smiles plastered on their faces.
Rocking A Pink Look
In another upload, the 33-year-old rapper served a steamy view clad in a bright pink body con mini dress. The braless long sleeve dress featured cutout details from the cleavage to the torso. The body-hugging dress highlighted her growing stomach and sculpted legs as the MTV star struck a charming pose.
The gorgeous artist, who has been rocking major pregnancy fashion, styled her long wavy hair down and accessorized with classy jewelry, a gold bag, and pink strappy shoes with little bow details. In another slide, she posed with her fiancé who wore a black-neck sweater and black and white pants. The beautiful couple enjoyed a fun-filled evening at the Schwartz & Sandy opening party, looking charming and captivating.
An Inside Look At Coast and Dom's Romance
The artist shared an inside look at her relationship with Dom during an exclusive interview with E! News. Although the duo has known each other for a long time, their romantic relationship only started when the 30-year-old model starred in her music video, Vinyl, which was released on Valentine's day.
Chanel shared that there was more to her beau than modeling for top-notch brands. She explained, " He's the smartest, classiest, most well-rounded human being I've ever met,". The singer talked further about his interesting personality and how she always felt blessed being with him. Dom also shared his love for her and hinted at some heartfelt words about her genuine personality.
Chanel's Beauty Philosophy
The rapper shared a look at her beauty philosophy which she adheres to. She listed La Mer and ELEMIS as her favorite skin care companies but also talked about her beauty philosophy of how applying less sometimes was more. "I feel most beautiful when I'm in Miami and the nice humidity is making my skin glow and I don't need makeup there", she stated.