Chanel West Coast Stuns In Figure-Hugging Knit Dress

Chanel West Coast close up
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

Chanel West Coast has been showing off her baby bump on Instagram to her 3.6 million followers. The singer and television personality flaunted her baby bump in a recent snap looking breathtaking in a figure-hugging knit dress. 

The Latest

NBA News: Jalen Brunson Explains Why He Joined The Knicks

MLB News: Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Defends Joey Gallo Decision

Skip Bayless Urges The Celtics To Trade For Kevin Durant

David Rojas Arrested In 1989 Murder Cold Case

MLB News: Juan Soto Addresses Dodgers Fans

Flaunting Baby Bump In Figure-Hugging Dress

Chanel West Coast
Shutterstock | 2900926

The Ridiculousness host flaunted her curvy bump posing alongside her model fiancé, Dom Fenison, as they enjoyed a tropical sunset. The singer was stunned in a figure-hugging long-sleeved knit dress. The cream dress clung to her figure, putting her baby bump and curves on full display.

She paired her outfit with a gold bag, wristwatch, a pearl necklace, and white platform sandals and braided her long locks in two. The I Want You singer who recently threw a gender reveal party, posed beside her fiancé who rocked an all-white look. The couple posed with their arms around each other in a side cuddle with affectionate smiles plastered on their faces. 

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Rocking A Pink Look

Chanel West Coast
Shutterstock | 564025

In another upload, the 33-year-old rapper served a steamy view clad in a bright pink body con mini dress. The braless long sleeve dress featured cutout details from the cleavage to the torso. The body-hugging dress highlighted her growing stomach and sculpted legs as the MTV star struck a charming pose.

The gorgeous artist, who has been rocking major pregnancy fashion, styled her long wavy hair down and accessorized with classy jewelry, a gold bag, and pink strappy shoes with little bow details. In another slide, she posed with her fiancé who wore a black-neck sweater and black and white pants. The beautiful couple enjoyed a fun-filled evening at the Schwartz & Sandy opening party, looking charming and captivating. 

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

An Inside Look At Coast and Dom's Romance

Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison
Shutterstock | 564025

The artist shared an inside look at her relationship with Dom during an exclusive interview with E! News. Although the duo has known each other for a long time, their romantic relationship only started when the 30-year-old model starred in her music video, Vinyl, which was released on Valentine's day.

Chanel shared that there was more to her beau than modeling for top-notch brands. She explained, " He's the smartest, classiest, most well-rounded human being I've ever met,". The singer talked further about his interesting personality and how she always felt blessed being with him. Dom also shared his love for her and hinted at some heartfelt words about her genuine personality. 

Chanel's Beauty Philosophy

Chanel West Coast
Shutterstock | 564025

The rapper shared a look at her beauty philosophy which she adheres to. She listed La Mer and ELEMIS as her favorite skin care companies but also talked about her beauty philosophy of how applying less sometimes was more. "I feel most beautiful when I'm in Miami and the nice humidity is making my skin glow and I don't need makeup there", she stated. 

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.