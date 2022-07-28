'Things Are Definitely Better': 'RHONJ' Star Margaret Josephs Confirms She's Invited To Teresa Giudice's Wedding

Earlier this week, while appearing on Andy Cohen's SiruisXM channel, Radio Andy, via Page Six, Margaret Josephs spoke to Jeff Lewis about her relationship with Teresa Giudice, who infamously pushed food and drinks onto her during a cast trip in Nashville on The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12.

Many months after the encounter, which was prompted by questions Josephs was asking about Teresa Giudice's fiancé Luis Ruelas' past, Josephs told Lewis that she and Giudice are taking “baby steps” as they make an effort to repair their relationship amid filming on the upcoming 13th season of the Bravo reality show.