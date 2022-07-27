Hannah Jester Is A Timeless Bombshell In Bikini

Close-up of Hannah Jeter
Shutterstock | 564025

Sports
chisom

After meeting in 2012 and becoming parents to three children, Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter (née Davis) knew they had struck gold. Two years before his baseball career ended, the former New York Yankees outfielder started dating Victoria's Secret model. But last month in New York City, at the premiere of his upcoming ESPN docuseries The Captain, Derek Jeter knocked it out of the park in the fashion department.

The 48-year-old New York Yankees veteran attended the event at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center as a part of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival dressed in a tan suit and a plain white T-shirt.

Swipe to see the post.

The Latest

MLB News: Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Defends Joey Gallo Decision

Skip Bayless Urges The Celtics To Trade For Kevin Durant

David Rojas Arrested In 1989 Murder Cold Case

MLB News: Juan Soto Addresses Dodgers Fans

Vanessa Hudgens Smolders In Braless Cut-Out Dress

Premiere Of 'The Captain'

The 32-year-old Hannah Jeter, the spouse of the five-time World Series champion, was with him. She wore a black jacket over a sheer black top and shorts and looked amazing. However, Platform heels with exposed toes completed Hannah's look. She wore earrings and wore her brown hair loose about her shoulders.

The six-part documentary series will feature Derek, who played for the Yankees for the entirety of his 20-year Major League Baseball career. On July 18, ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service will debut The Captain. The series will "explore the narrative of one of the greatest icons in modern sports and unveil the man behind the icon," according to a release.

Proud of you @derekjeter on the premiere of The Captain at @tribeca !#TheCaptain

She captioned.

Sports

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Girlfriend In Bikini

By chisom

Hannah Flaunts Killer Body

Hannah Davis Jeter dazzled in a photo shoot for Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit Issue. The magazine's 2015 cover featured Hannah, who has been modeling since she was 14 years old, and this shoot will be her sixth appearance in the steamy edition. The blonde beauty showed off her toned body while lounging on a vibrant park bench in Mexico, wearing a purple and yellow two-piece and accessorized with a lovely foot chain and necklace.

Mandy Rose In Bikini Gives 'Working Advice'

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

Hannah Celebrates Derek's Birthday

The legendary New York Yankees player turned 48 last month. And to commemorate the event, his wife Hannah posted a humorous image of Jeter dozing off her Instagram story. Hannah Davis and Jeter were wed in Napa Valley in July 2016  and had been going strong ever since.

Hannah, a 32-year-old model and television anchor from the US Virgin Islands, is well-known for her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, including the 2015 cover.

Girl Dad

In her Instagram bio, Derek clearly states that he is a father to three children. However, as demonstrated in this image, Jester sits and smiles, staring at his phone as his daughter takes a picture of him. Although, he expressed his joy in the caption;

The real creative genius behind my account #girldad

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.