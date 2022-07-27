Hannah Jester Is A Timeless Bombshell In Bikini

After meeting in 2012 and becoming parents to three children, Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter (née Davis) knew they had struck gold. Two years before his baseball career ended, the former New York Yankees outfielder started dating Victoria's Secret model. But last month in New York City, at the premiere of his upcoming ESPN docuseries The Captain, Derek Jeter knocked it out of the park in the fashion department.

The 48-year-old New York Yankees veteran attended the event at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center as a part of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival dressed in a tan suit and a plain white T-shirt.

Swipe to see the post.