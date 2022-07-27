Stephen Curry Snugs Wife Ayesha At ESPYs Afterparty

Close-up of Stephen and Ayesha Curry
Shutterstock | 2914948

Sports
chisom

With his pinpoint shooting, Stephen Curry has completely changed how basketball is played. His ability to shoot like a human slingshot has made him the greatest shooter in history and cemented his place in NBA history. He isn't the only one who has succeeded, though. Ayesha Curry, the love of his life, has been by his side throughout the process. Their journey from young love to becoming one of the most well-known power couples has been happy. Following Steph Curry's hosting of the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, the couple went out in style for a night on the town.

Check out the post below.

The Latest

NBA News: Jalen Brunson Explains Why He Joined The Knicks

MLB News: Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Defends Joey Gallo Decision

Skip Bayless Urges The Celtics To Trade For Kevin Durant

David Rojas Arrested In 1989 Murder Cold Case

MLB News: Juan Soto Addresses Dodgers Fans

Date Night With Boo

The power couple ate dinner together at Oakland's newest fine dining restaurant, Hi Felicia, which serves California cuisine with Mexican and Japanese influences.

Me & My Queen 😍 The few times we go outside…

Curry captioned the Instagram picture of Ayesha kissing his head while sitting on his lap.

Ayesha shared a different image of the couple sporting luxury outfits on her Instagram. The All-Star point guard looked dapper in a black suit with a white undershirt, while she dazzled in a dark Versace costume. "Mom and dad. 🖤"

Sports

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Girlfriend In Bikini

By chisom

Cuteness Runs In The Family

On Father's Day 2022, Ayesha shared a wonderful collection of pictures of her kids with Stephen on Instagram as a loving ode to him. The family was shown in the first picture, cuddled up on the couch, beaming with affection and enjoying each other's presence.

Happy Father’s Day my love!!! You are an angel on earth and we love you beyond measure! @stephencurry30

Mandy Rose In Bikini Gives 'Working Advice'

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

Stephen Curry's Secret Weapon In The NBA

Stephen Curry's supreme play consolidated the Golden State Warriors dynasty as he guided the team to another NBA title. However, a subtle, understated secret weapon (his wife) has aided Curry's rise to the top. Although, during a two-year trying span, injuries completely ruined the Warriors. Ayesha went out to the court to celebrate with her husband after the last buzzer in game six, and the two hugged deeply in the center of the floor.

Riley Hits Ten

Stephen Curry, a loving father, wants life to go more slowly! The 34-year-old player for the Golden State Warriors celebrated his daughter Riley's 10th birthday on Instagram on Wednesday. As she gets sentimental with her caption, proud mother Ayesha Curry also shared a carousel of Riley, ranging from when she was a baby to when she turned ten.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.