"You know, I'm a yogi at heart — I love my hot yoga. Every time I take a break from it I get this urge to go back. It's wonderfully meditative but keeps me so strong and fit. I also ride horses, which is wonderful for my brain and soul — and great exercise," the actress said in an interview. Hot yoga also gives Kaley a chance to meditate and reflect, a vital part of her overall health.

"If I'm doing yoga, we're doing it every day this week….Then I'm like, 'Oh my god, I have to switch.' Then I'm going crazy on SoulCycle….'Okay, I have to switch.'" she said. For Kaley, she thinks it is good to switch up her workout since her body will get used to an everyday routine, and results stagger if she doesn’t switch it up every once in a while. Whatever she has been doing over the years, they definitely are working!