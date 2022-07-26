36-year-old Kaley Cuoco made a big bang with her hot red dress that was recently posted on several of her Instagram fan accounts as a throwback. She looked every inch the star that she is and her fans adored the look.
Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Low-Cut Red Dress Throwback
The Latest
'Production Shot Confessionals': 'RHOSLC' Cast Reportedly Filmed Reactions To Jen Shah's Guilty Plea
Kaley In Stunning Dress
Cuoco has been a big hit on television for the greater part of a decade and is now earning rave reviews for her new show, The Flight Attendant. The hit series has shown the blonde in a new light and proves that she is much more than just her character Penny from her previous show and has so much more to offer the entertainment world. Welcome to Kaley's world, where things are truly starting to heat up, in more ways than one!
Hot Yoga Is Her Thing
"You know, I'm a yogi at heart — I love my hot yoga. Every time I take a break from it I get this urge to go back. It's wonderfully meditative but keeps me so strong and fit. I also ride horses, which is wonderful for my brain and soul — and great exercise," the actress said in an interview. Hot yoga also gives Kaley a chance to meditate and reflect, a vital part of her overall health.
"If I'm doing yoga, we're doing it every day this week….Then I'm like, 'Oh my god, I have to switch.' Then I'm going crazy on SoulCycle….'Okay, I have to switch.'" she said. For Kaley, she thinks it is good to switch up her workout since her body will get used to an everyday routine, and results stagger if she doesn’t switch it up every once in a while. Whatever she has been doing over the years, they definitely are working!
She Loves Vegan Smoothies
The actress’ sister taught her how to make delicious and healthy smoothies and decided she would add vegan protein along with oat milk to berries among the ingredients. “It's amazing how much stuff you can put in one drink and get all the nutrients you need for the day," she told the Zoe Report. If vegan is the secret to looking as great as Kaley, we’re all in.
She Believes in Cupping
The actress partakes in cupping, a muscle therapy whereby a cup is heated and placed on the skin, as the cup cools, it draws the skin and muscle into the cup, causing bruising, but is said to soothe pains and increase blood flow. It is an ancient therapy, but with scientific results yet to be proven.