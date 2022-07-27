Olivia Wilde Shows Off Her Amazing Legs In A Minidress

You have seen Olivia Wilde here and there over the years in many projects, but she is arguably best-known for her work in The O.C. and Tron: Legacy. These days, Olivia Wilde has made more of a name for herself behind the scenes as a serious director, receiving many accolades for her work and gaining the respect of her peers. The 38-year-old thespian is a true timeless beauty and it is on her social media posts that this is readily apparent, thanks to her model looks and gorgeous poses.