Russell Westbrook was the Los Angeles Lakers' scapegoat for most of the season. That was unfair and uncalled for, but that's also what comes with making $47 million and playing for one of the top franchises in the NBA.

Now, it doesn't seem like Westbrook wants to stay in L.A. a day longer, and rightfully so. But trading his massive contract will be easier said than done, especially as the Lakers refuse to give up draft picks to move him.